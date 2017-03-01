Biafra: Soldiers assault newspapers s...

Biafra: Soldiers assault newspapers sales reps, arrest 2 vendors in Aba

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Vanguard

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE & ERIC UGBOR ABA-Soldiers of the Forward Operation Base, FOB, stationed at Ngwa road, Aba, Abia State, has assaulted the Aba sales representatives of Thisday, Punch and Authority Newspapers and arrested two newspaper vendors including a 64 year old woman, Jacima, over alleged sale of pro Biafra newspapers. Trouble started for the victims when the soldiers in two hilux vans stormed a newspaper distribution centre at St. Michael's road, Aba, in a commando-style and ordered vendors including those who came to buy newspapers and magazines to sit on the floor and identify themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advice for first time sales rep Sat Just adam 1
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan '17 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC