Biafra: Soldiers assault newspapers sales reps, arrest 2 vendors in Aba

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE & ERIC UGBOR ABA-Soldiers of the Forward Operation Base, FOB, stationed at Ngwa road, Aba, Abia State, has assaulted the Aba sales representatives of Thisday, Punch and Authority Newspapers and arrested two newspaper vendors including a 64 year old woman, Jacima, over alleged sale of pro Biafra newspapers. Trouble started for the victims when the soldiers in two hilux vans stormed a newspaper distribution centre at St. Michael's road, Aba, in a commando-style and ordered vendors including those who came to buy newspapers and magazines to sit on the floor and identify themselves.

