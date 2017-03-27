Balance Your Sales Quotas With Serving Your Customers: 6 Ways How.

Prioritization is an inherent part of B2B sales, and it raises two natural questions every salesperson has to navigate throughout his or her career: There are no easy answers here, but there are several strategies that may help you balance the many obligations that are vying for your time: Think about customized content: Because of its unique power to engage your audience and deliver specific and tangible value, such content should be an important component in your sales process along every step of the customer journey. According to research, 78 percent of people surveyed have said they associate organizations that deliver custom content with a desire to build relationships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.