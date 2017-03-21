Asia-Pacific accounts for 46% of Amwa...

Asia-Pacific accounts for 46% of Amway sales

The Asia-Pacific region now accounts for up to 46 per cent of Amway's total sales, the direct-sales company says. Amway says its business is increasingly relevant these days in the face of expanding entrepreneurial dreams.

