ASC turns to on-trade and New World wines

ASC Fine Wines, China's biggest wine importer by volume, will turn its sales strategy towards the on-trade sector and introduce new brands from Australia and Chile for 2017, its chief operating officer revealed during the Chengdu Wine Fair this week. Speaking to the media on 22 March, Simon Wang, the newly appointed ASC COO, announced that in 2016, the company's wine sales surpassed RMB 1 billion generated from five main sales channels, namely direct sale, retail, distributor, e-commerce and hotels, restaurants and cafes .

