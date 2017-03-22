ARAUCO Sales Organization Announces R...

ARAUCO Sales Organization Announces Restructuring

ARAUCO North announced that John Verzino has accepted the position of National Sales Manager, TFL. TFL panels are a core business for Arauco, one in which the company has become an industry leader.

