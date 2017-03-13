Anasri Onn has been appointed Directo...

Anasri Onn has been appointed Director of Sales at Park Hotel Farrer Park in Singapore, Singapore

Anasri brings his high-level motivation and keen business insights to the table at Park Hotel Farrer Park, carefully piecing together an enterprising sales strategy that will put the forthcoming hotel at the top of industry players' lists. Possessing over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Anasri has held directorial positions in the areas of sales and marketing and will drive the expansion of Park Hotel Farrer Park's clientele and opportunities for it to grow into new networks.

