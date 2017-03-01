ACADIA: A Buyout Remains Most Likely ...

ACADIA: A Buyout Remains Most Likely Scenario

19 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has surged ahead some 80% over the past year thanks to the FDA approval of Nuplazid, the first drug to be approved for the psychosis associated with Parkinsons. The initial sales rollout has exceeded expectations and the compound is in late stage trials to treat similar symptoms in Alzheimers and Schizophrenia.

