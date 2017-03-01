ACADIA: A Buyout Remains Most Likely Scenario
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has surged ahead some 80% over the past year thanks to the FDA approval of Nuplazid, the first drug to be approved for the psychosis associated with Parkinsons. The initial sales rollout has exceeded expectations and the compound is in late stage trials to treat similar symptoms in Alzheimers and Schizophrenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan '17
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC