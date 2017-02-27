Zoho Zia Can Replace Your Account Man...

Zoho Zia Can Replace Your Account Manager

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: PC Magazine

Zia, the new artificial intelligence -based recommendation engine from Zoho, will make your sales reps look much smarter than they may actually be. has added an artificial intelligence -based virtual assistant to its customer relationship management tool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16) Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC