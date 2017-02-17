ZEISS Promotes Barton Dobbs to Director of Sales
In this position Barton will assume a more visible and active role in the development and deployment of the sales strategy. He will also be directly responsible for managing the relationships of our highest profile customers within North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Sat
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC