Yelp, Inc. Ends the Year Strong

Yelp, Inc. Ends the Year Strong

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

And in contrast to last quarter's post-earnings pop after another big beat , shares are down more than 9% in after-hours trading as of this writing as investors mulled lighter-than-expected revenue guidance from the local business-review specialist. Let's take a closer look, then, at what Yelp had to say, and what investors can expect going forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC