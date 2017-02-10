Yakult Indonesia still relies on impo...

Yakult Indonesia still relies on imported milk for dairy drinks

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

PT YAKULT Indonesia Persada, one of the major producers of fermented milk products, still relies on imported raw materials for its production in Indonesia. Yakult Indonesia vice president and director Hiroyuki Kawada said the company had to import ingredients because local milk had yet to meet the standards for the company's fermented milk Yakult Indonesia Persada, a subsidiary of Japan-based Yakult Honsha, was established in1990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC