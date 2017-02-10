Yakult Indonesia still relies on imported milk for dairy drinks
PT YAKULT Indonesia Persada, one of the major producers of fermented milk products, still relies on imported raw materials for its production in Indonesia. Yakult Indonesia vice president and director Hiroyuki Kawada said the company had to import ingredients because local milk had yet to meet the standards for the company's fermented milk Yakult Indonesia Persada, a subsidiary of Japan-based Yakult Honsha, was established in1990.
