Video shows sales team being forced to simulate sex acts
Shocking new videos showing workers being forced to simulate sex acts for not meeting sales targets have emerged as part of a $60 million class action against leading charity fundraiser Appco Group Australia. Appco employs young sales reps, known as charity muggers or "chuggers", to raise money for some of Australia's biggest charities, as well as big name companies and utilities including Optus, AGL and Foxtel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC