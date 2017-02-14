Video shows sales team being forced t...

Video shows sales team being forced to simulate sex acts

4 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Shocking new videos showing workers being forced to simulate sex acts for not meeting sales targets have emerged as part of a $60 million class action against leading charity fundraiser Appco Group Australia. Appco employs young sales reps, known as charity muggers or "chuggers", to raise money for some of Australia's biggest charities, as well as big name companies and utilities including Optus, AGL and Foxtel.

Chicago, IL

