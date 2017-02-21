Vast Napier property ideal for aquacu...

Vast Napier property ideal for aquaculture

A property once tipped to become New Zealand's biggest commercial aquaculture plant - fronting directly on to the Pacific Ocean at Awatoto, just south of Napier - is now for sale. The 7760sq industrial-zoned property is being sold by tender closing on March 10 through Bayleys' Napier salespeople Daniel Moffitt and Sam MacDonald.

