Valeant's Salix Beefs Up Workforce With 250 Sales Reps

Valeant Announces Deployment Of Expanded Salix Sales Force To Capture Untapped Market Opportunity - Significant investment in Primary Care Representatives for Key Products, Xifaxan and RELISTOR /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Salix, a leading specialty pharmaceutical company committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, today announced that it has rapidly scaled up its sales force by nearly 40 percent, effective immediately. "This is a demonstration of our commitment to GI and its relative importance to the broader value of our company," said , Chairman and CEO of Valeant.

