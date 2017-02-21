Valeant Pharmaceuticals adds 250 sales staff for Salix drug business
Valeant Pharmaceuticals said Monday it has grown the sales force at its Salix drug business by about 250 people over the past three months. The company, based in Laval, Que., said the 40 per cent increase to its existing sales staff will help grow market share and build relationships with doctors that may prescribe its gastrointestinal drugs.
