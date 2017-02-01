Tupperware shares rise after earnings beat
Net income was $79.0 million, or $1.55 per share, up from $58.1 million, or $1.15 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.45, ahead of the $1.37 FactSet consensus.
