Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Upgraded to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct seller of premium, innovative products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through its Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Nuvo and Swissgarde brands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee is for closers
|Mon
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC