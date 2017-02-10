Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) -...

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) - Analysts' Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation recently: 2/5/2017 - Tupperware Brands Corporation had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

