Traditions Performance Firearms Welcomes Ryan Nicholas As Vice President Of Sales
Nicholas will play an instrumental role with the management of the company's network of national sales representatives, as well as engaging in relations with distributors and retailers. He will handle all sales aspects across all channels of distribution.
