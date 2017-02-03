The hidden costs of cutting your admin staff

Finance, as a business function, used to have a seat at the executive table along with human resources, marketing, sales, strategy development, and operations; now finance is the table. Visible signs of this phenomenon are reduced employee training, smaller formal education reimbursement allowances, fewer company-paid professional certifications, smaller employee bonus programs, smaller marketing expenditures including less collateral, less employee travel and less research and development investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.