The DaVinci Group Appoints Bill Muster as Western Regional Sales Manager

He will be responsible for managing the company's sales rep and dealer network throughout the western third of the U.S. The DaVinci Group, Inc. , a leading manufacturer of high-performance architectural and landscape loudspeakers, amplifiers, and accessories for the custom integration channel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Muster as Western Regional Sales Manager. The appointment for Mr. Muster is effective starting February 13, 2017.

