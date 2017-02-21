Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Names Mazzoleni Neglen as Head of Sales EMEA
In her new role, Mazzoleni Neglen will be responsible for developing and executing the company's distribution and sales strategy in the region. She will be based in Zurich and report to Tony Buckle, CEO EMEA, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC