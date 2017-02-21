Splunk Streamlines Reseller Partner P...

Splunk Streamlines Reseller Partner Program, Launches Tracks For MSPs ...

Operational intelligence software developer Splunk is expanding its channel operations, adding programs for professional service and MSP partners and upgrading the resources it offers reseller partners. The changes, announced at the company's sales kickoff and partner summit in Las Vegas this week, take effect March 1. Splunk, largely focused on direct sales since its 2003 founding, has been pursuing a more aggressive channel strategy in the last year.

