Shawn Boman Joins Data Dimensions Sales Force as Senior Business Development Associate
Data Dimensions, a leader in the field of business process outsourcing for more than 30 years, is proud to announce the addition of Shawn Boman as a Senior Business Development Associate. Boman, who will be based in Salt Lake City, Utah, brings more than 20 years' experience with BPO management, consulting and sales to his new role at Data Dimensions.
