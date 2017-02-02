SAPVoice: Why Every Company Needs A C...

SAPVoice: Why Every Company Needs A Chief Revenue Officer

The Chief Revenue Officer , a role first popularized by high-growth Silicon Valley startups amidst a whirlwind of innovative new business models, products, services, is quickly crossing the chasm into the mainstream. Now, companies of all sizes, across many industries are re-inventing their products, sales and revenue generation processes to scale repeatable and predictable revenue , and to monetize disruption in their field.

Chicago, IL

