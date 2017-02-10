Salesmen at The Crescent annoying shoppers in Hinckley
Shoppers have said they are "sick to the back teeth" of being "hounded" by pushy salespeople while walking through Hinckley's Crescent. Residents took to social media to vent their frustration at internet providers, charities and other organisations approaching them at the 60 million retail and leisure complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hinckley Times.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC