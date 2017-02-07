Sales Management Changes For CBS Chicago
CBS Radio Chicago has appointed Chad Feldman to the position of Director of News and Sports Sales. Feldman will oversee sales activities of WBBM Newsradio, WSCR "The Score," and play-by-play sales for Cubs and Bears broadcasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
