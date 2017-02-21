Riverbed Executives Recognized as 201...

Riverbed Executives Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs

18 hrs ago

The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners. Tweet This: Congrats to @Riverbed's Karl Meulema and Michelle Hodges for being named to #CRNChannelChiefs by @TheChannelCo: www.crn.com/channelchiefs Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

