Purdue Announces Its Sales Management...

Purdue Announces Its Sales Management & Leadership Program

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Agri Marketing

PURDUE ANNOUNCES ITS SALES MANAGEMENT & LEADERSHIP PROGRAM Feb. 14, 2017 Source: Purdue University Center for Food and Agricultural Business Successful sales managers set clear, realistic expectations for themselves and their salespeople. Research shows that specific goals and more challenging goals both elicit higher performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Nov '16 Chris_Anderson 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC