Purdue Announces Its Sales Management & Leadership Program
PURDUE ANNOUNCES ITS SALES MANAGEMENT & LEADERSHIP PROGRAM Feb. 14, 2017 Source: Purdue University Center for Food and Agricultural Business Successful sales managers set clear, realistic expectations for themselves and their salespeople. Research shows that specific goals and more challenging goals both elicit higher performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC