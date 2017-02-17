Protein Power

Protein Power

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Pet Product News

"Grain was initially added to canine diets by the pet food industry as a filler to decrease cost," said Lori Fouts, vice president of sales management for Stewart Pet, a brand of MiracleCorp in Moraine, Ohio. Today, mealtime for four-legged foodies mirrors the human dining experience as demand for cleaner, more-species-appropriate nutrition places grain-free foods at the top of many shopping lists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pet Product News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 14 Kim 2
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
News Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ... Aug '16 George 2
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC