Protein Power
"Grain was initially added to canine diets by the pet food industry as a filler to decrease cost," said Lori Fouts, vice president of sales management for Stewart Pet, a brand of MiracleCorp in Moraine, Ohio. Today, mealtime for four-legged foodies mirrors the human dining experience as demand for cleaner, more-species-appropriate nutrition places grain-free foods at the top of many shopping lists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pet Product News.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 14
|Kim
|2
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC