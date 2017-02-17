Protein Power

"Grain was initially added to canine diets by the pet food industry as a filler to decrease cost," said Lori Fouts, vice president of sales management for Stewart Pet, a brand of MiracleCorp in Moraine, Ohio. Today, mealtime for four-legged foodies mirrors the human dining experience as demand for cleaner, more-species-appropriate nutrition places grain-free foods at the top of many shopping lists.

