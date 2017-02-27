Pastor had company sell pots and pans during church service 0:0

Pastor had company sell pots and pans...

Read more: New York Post

A Brooklyn pastor who complained about needing cash brought in a pack of aggressive salesmen from a shady cookware company to try to peddle pricey pots and pans to his aging congregants, a worshipper told The Post. The older, mostly Hispanic parishioners at New Beginnings Church in Williamsburg were given the hard sell after last Sunday's 2 p.m. service by the Royal Prestige cookware company, whose kitchen sets start at $1,700.

