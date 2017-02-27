Palo Alto Networks Overhauls Sales Strategy, CEO Says Channel Partners Not Affected

After a "disappointing" sales performance in its second quarter, Palo Alto Networks is retooling its sales strategy for the rest of the year, though it says its channel partners won't be affected by the changes. Palo Alto Networks CEO Mark McLaughlin said the company saw "weaker performance caused by go-to-market execution issues" in its second quarter, leading to sales of $422.6 million.

