Oracle a stiffeda sales staff by clawing back pay, $150 million lawsuit claims

Salespeople at Oracle earned commissions but then had to pay money back under threat of legal action after the firm retroactively lowered their compensation, a $150 million lawsuit filed Tuesday claimed. Marcella Johnson of Modesto, who sold software for the Bay Area tech giant for 16 months, alleged in the lawsuit that she worked for months without receiving commissions she'd earned, because Oracle had forced her to give back commission money she had already received.

