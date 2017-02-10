Optymyze Brings Sales Cycle Insights to Upcoming Episode of HRExaminer Executive Conversations

WHO: Stephan Millard, director of Product Marketing at Optymyze , a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance WHEN: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EST DETAILS: The success of sales and channel performance depend on an organization's ability to keep sales goals and compensation aligned, efficiently execute sales strategies, maintain visibility into operations and sales force productivity and ultimately, drive increases in sales results. With so many moving parts to account for, it is no surprise that managing sales performance continues to challenge organizations across every industry.

