Online car sales could soon be on fast track
After years of forecasts that the Internet would revolutionize auto sales, auto industry leaders say dealerships are within a year or two of being able to complete an entire vehicle transaction online. That includes pitching finance and insurance products and getting electronic signatures on key documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Nov '16
|Chris_Anderson
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
|Lucasfilm, Nissan, Gillette, Duracell, General ...
|Aug '16
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC