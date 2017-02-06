Online car sales could soon be on fas...

Online car sales could soon be on fast track

21 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

After years of forecasts that the Internet would revolutionize auto sales, auto industry leaders say dealerships are within a year or two of being able to complete an entire vehicle transaction online. That includes pitching finance and insurance products and getting electronic signatures on key documents.

Read more at Automotive News.

Chicago, IL

