Once Buick's lifeline, Opel isn't so ...

Once Buick's lifeline, Opel isn't so crucial anymore

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Automotive News

Buick's sales success and product expansion in recent years have been driven by General Motors' decision to incorporate platforms and vehicles from the Opel division into the brand's lineup. , Buick's lineup likely would be affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) 11 hr Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... 11 hr Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 278,992,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC