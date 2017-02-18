Oconee Hill Cemetery promotes Don Smith to general manager
The Board of Trustees for Oconee Hill Cemetery announced recently that Don Smith was promoted to general manager over the cemetery. Smith, who was a consultant for marketing and public relations, directed the transition of cemetery records from paper to digital.
