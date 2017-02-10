NZ's biggest commercial nursery placed on the market
The land, buildings and business making up New Zealand's biggest commercial wholesale plant and shrub nursery have been placed on the market for sale. Growing Spectrum is a 9.635 hectare 'all-in-one' seedling, nursery and potting operation at Kihikihi near Te Awamutu in Southern Waikato.
