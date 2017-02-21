NuGene International Appoints S. David Ollie As Vice President, Sales
This is a new position at NuGene and Mr. Ollie's appointment is effective immediately. As Vice President of Sales, Mr. Ollie's primary responsibility will be to build a direct U.S. sales force to focus on growing NuGene's sales in the professional aesthetic market including dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians and the like.
