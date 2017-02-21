Multilevel marketing companies promis...

Multilevel marketing companies promise prosperity to the desperate...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

During the depths of the Great Recession, Donald Trump counted among his many income sources a side gig as a pitchman for ACN Inc., a company whose "members" sold newfangled videophones and other products. "Trust me, it's changing everything," he promised in a 2009 promotional video shown to eager crowds of recruits, many of whom would fork over nearly $500 to sell ACN phones in hopes they could sign up more would-be entrepreneurs to do the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08) Feb 18 Trustco 25
Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ... Feb 18 Trustco 3
Coffee is for closers Jan 30 bryguy23 1
Transitioning out of sales Nov '16 Frank956 1
What a sale!!! Oct '16 dde2 11
I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale Sep '16 Dan873 1
Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16) Aug '16 Pork chop 1
See all Sales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sales Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC