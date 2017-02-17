Move over, yoga pants. How Kit and Ace created clothes for work - and meditation

In the time-honored tradition of waxing nostalgic over old photos, it's safe to say that future generations might look back at pictures from the mid-2010s and ask, "So, were you always on your way to the gym?" Such is the legacy of athleisure pieces, the just-won't-quit trend that's swept the country, particularly casual, athletic Los Angeles, birthplace of the Juicy sweatsuit . But Kit and Ace, the Vancouver-based brand with a few shops in Southern California, is not competing in the race to be the next haute brand you sweat in.

