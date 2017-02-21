More on Plus

Oregon Field Guide "Columbia River Bar Pilots" A profile of pilots who brave weather and dangerous seas as they board and pilot container ships past the treacherous Columbia Bar. Roadtrip Nation "The Voyage Begins" Unsure what to do with their lives and seeking wisdom from others, a team of young adults sets off on a cross-country road trip to interview professionals in diverse careers who can provide insight into building a fulfilling life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.