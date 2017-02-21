Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gains Social S...

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gains Social Sales Assistant

13 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

Microsoft has added the Social Selling Assistant to Dynamics 365 to help salespeople make more sales with recommendations gleaned from social media. More than a timeline of up-to-the-minute information of what's going on in people lives, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn are also troves of personalized data and provide a channel for some to expand one's influence and reach.

