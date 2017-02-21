Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gains Social Sales Assistant
Microsoft has added the Social Selling Assistant to Dynamics 365 to help salespeople make more sales with recommendations gleaned from social media. More than a timeline of up-to-the-minute information of what's going on in people lives, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn are also troves of personalized data and provide a channel for some to expand one's influence and reach.
