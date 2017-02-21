Mango awards distribution & managemen...

Mango awards distribution & management rights to Myntra

Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Mango vice-chairman and member of the board of directors Daniel Lopez with Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra & Jabong. Courtesy: Myntra Mango, the Spanish fast fashion brand, has awarded its master distribution and management rights exclusively to Indian fashion e-commerce marketplace Myntra, making it the first e-commerce company globally to manage the omni-channel strategy for a global fashion brand.

