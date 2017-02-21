Maine's biggest electricity reseller is under the gun in New York
The owner of Maine's largest retail electricity company faces allegations in New York that its salespeople deceptively lured new customers into contracts. The New York State Department of Public Service last month notified Electricity Maine owner Spark Energy that it is considering barring the company from enrolling new customers and, possibly, from doing business in the state altogether.
