Karen Telleen-Lawton: Separating Financial Advisers from Salespeople
This may apply in both directions to the important Department of Labor rule set to begin implementation on April 1. This rule requires financial advisers to do what's in the best interest of their clients when advising on retirement accounts. You might think a client's best interest is always an adviser's duty.
Sales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|Needs some ideas for getting my product out in ...
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|3
|Coffee is for closers
|Jan 30
|bryguy23
|1
|Transitioning out of sales
|Nov '16
|Frank956
|1
|What a sale!!!
|Oct '16
|dde2
|11
|I have 2 new iPhone 7 plus for sale
|Sep '16
|Dan873
|1
|Custom, handmade, knives (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Pork chop
|1
