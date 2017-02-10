Istanbul-based women's label Zeynep Arcay to launch in U.S.

Istanbul-based women's designer label Zeynep Aray is set to launch in the U.S. The leather -rooted brand's fall collection, its sixth overall, will launch with an online exclusive on Forward by Elyse Walker beginning July 15. Brick-and-mortar stockists will include Switch in Los Angeles and Julianne in New York and Santa Barbara, Calif., with other retailers expected to confirm after Paris sales meetings wrap in March. The U.S. web site will simultaneously see a revamp in the summer when fall product hits stores.

