Is Nu Skin's --% Earnings Drop an Overreaction?

Shares of consumer products company Nu Skin Enterprises crashed 11% after the company missed analyst expectations on both sales and earnings per share for the fourth quarter. Nu Skin has struggled mightily over the past three years.

