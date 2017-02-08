Investors are flocking to Jose Cuervo's IPO
Equity capital markets sources are buoyant over Jose Cuervo's initial public offering, saying order books were some 4x oversubscribed. Investors gravitated towards Cuervo's recognizable brand name and its sales success in the US and Canadian markets, one ECM banker said.
