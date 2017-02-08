Introducing the Spider Solution: Tota...

Introducing the Spider Solution: Total Drone Package for Power Line Stringing

The MMC Spider package is an innovation in the drone industry, providing not only a high-powered industrial drone but pre-sales training, project and flight planning, operation by a professional team of pilots, and full after-sales service. "The need is clearly there," says MMC's CTO Mr. Lu.

